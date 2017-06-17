1993 Mumbai blasts verdict: Who was guilty of what

Twenty-four years after 257 people died in a terror strike and five years after a lengthy judicial battle, a special TADA court on Friday convicted six of the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case under charges ranging from terrorism, murder, criminal conspiracy and several others. However, none were found guilty under the stringent ‘waging war against the state’ provision as the “prosecution had failed to prove the charges” according to the judge. The sentencing will happen at a later date.

One of the accused, Abdul Qayyum, has been acquitted of all the charges and will walk free soon. Friday’s verdict is the second part of the judgement; the first one was delivered in 2006 by special judge Justice Pramod Kode, who had convicted 123 accused, including Yakub Memon, who was subsequently hanged, and actor Sanjay Dutt. On Friday, the special court convicted Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroze Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Karimullah Khan. Justice G.A. Sanap, the special judge, had leafed through tens of thousands of pages of documentary evidence and examined more than 750 witnesses. All the seven accused were present in court on Friday.

“On the basis of the documentary evidence and other material before me, I conclude that the prosecution has successfully proved its case against six of the accused,” Justice Sanap said. Elaborating on the motive behind the bomb blasts, the judge added, “It can be said that the accused have wilfully and intentionally participated in and executed the conspiracy designed to teach Hindus a lesson. This conspiracy was hatched to take revenge on the Indian government and Hindus for the atrocities meted out to the Muslim community after the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the 1992 riots in Mumbai and Surat.”