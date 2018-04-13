1988 road rage case: Sidhu says will submit to the law

Hyderabad (Telangana): A day after the Punjab government sought his conviction in a road rage case, state’s minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he would submit to the majesty of the law. “I don’t have any reactions, you submit to the majesty of the law,” Sidhu told while addressing a press conference here.

On Thursday, the Punjab government told Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false.

The incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu had allegedly hit 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in an incident of road rage at Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the latter’s death. The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim’s family appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced. However, the Punjab government appealed to the apex court to uphold three-year imprisonment.