1984 Riots accused Sajjan Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea to be heard tomorrow

New Delh: A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The court will now pronounce its order on Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea at 2.30 p.m. tomorrow.

The Delhi High Court had earlier on November 4 rejected Kumar’s plea to change the judge hearing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Kumar’s case was transferred to the Patiala House court by the High Court, which directed the district judge to video record the proceedings at the cost of the accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved the High Court challenging the acquittal of Kumar in a case relating to killing of five Sikhs -Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh.

Kumar, who was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 of charges of being involved in the murder of five Sikhs by a mob in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area during the riots, has asked for another bench to hear the case.