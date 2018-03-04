175 students fall ill after eating meal at Chhattisgarh school

Surajpur : A total of 175 students of a government school in Surajpur district fell ill after they consumed food served in the school on Holi.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Chhattisgarh S.P. Vaishy said, “The paneer, which was served in the morning of Holi celebrations, was also served in the evening”.

“We have given all the food samples to the food safety officer to know the actual cause. As of now, I think this due to paneer,” added Vaishy, reports ANI.

Currently, the students are admitted to a hospital.

Last year in December, 28 students of Balvikas Vidya Mandir school in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari fell ill after consuming ‘Khichdi’.