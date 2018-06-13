17 people killed, 20 injured after bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh

Mainpuri: At least 17 people were killed and 20 injured when a bus overturned after hitting a divider here this morning, police said. The ill-fated bus carrying around 60-70 people was on its way to Farrukhabad from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh told PTI.

“The bus overturned after hitting a divider in Tirathpur village located almost 25 km from the district headquarters on the Mainpuri-Etawah road, at around 5.30 am,” he said. “As of now, 17 people have been killed, while 20 other sustained injuries. The bus driver has lost his left leg and is currently admitted to a hospital in Saifai,” the ASP said.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of victims which include one woman and 16 men. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Saifai and Mainpuri. Three of the injured passengers, who were admitted in a Saifai hospital, have been referred to Agra. The police officer said the private bus was carrying mostly labourers, who work in brick kilns and were returning to their native villages.

“The number plate of the bus revealed that it was registered in Farrukhabad (UP-76). It was going from Jaipur to Farrukhabad,” Singh said and added that further details are awaited. The ASP also said, “A number of casualties include those persons who were sleeping on the roof of the bus to escape from the prevailing heat.”