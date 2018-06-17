17 die in NE flood; situation grim in Assam, improves in three states

Guwahati/Agartala : The flood situation in Assam worsened on Saturday as four more people lost their lives, taking the death toll in the region to 17, officials said.

Although the situation improved marginally in Tripura and Mizoram in the past 24 hours, one more person died in Manipur from flood-related incidents.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons lost their lives in flood and landslide related incidents during the last 24 hours, reports PTI.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives has gone up to seven in the first wave of flood this year.

The ASDMA said over 4.25 lakh people have been affected in Assam’s Hojai, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts.

Due to landslide between the Bandarkhal and Damchara station, rail movement continued to remain suspended in the Lumding-Badarpur section, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

Currently, Brahmaputra at Nimatighat in Jorhat, while Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj are flowing above the danger marks.

In Manipur, one person died in Imphal West district, official sources said.

However, the intensity of rainfall decreased in Imphal this morning, but the situation was yet to improve in the valley districts of Thoubal, Imphal West and Bishnupur, they said.

A report issued by the Relief and Disaster Management Department noted that more than 1.8 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

The flood situation has slightly improved in Tripura even as over 40,000 people continue to remain stranded in 189 relief camps across the state, the sources said.

The flood situation also improved in Mizoram on Saturday with the water level of river Tlawng and Langkaih receding, officials said.