16 arrested for Kerala tribal youth’s murder

Thrissur (Kerala) : Sixteen people accused in the murder case of a tribal youth in Kerala’s Attappadi village have been arrested and charged with sections of murder on Saturday.

They accused will be produced in court today.

“Apart from these, another four more are to be arrested,” Inspector General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar said. Of the 16 persons named in the Thursday evening attack, police arrested two on Friday while 14 were arrested on Saturday. Eight have been charged for murder.

Ajithkumar, who is leading the probe, told the media that all 16 accused were in police custody.

“The reason for the death is injury caused to the head,” Ajithkumar said quoting Madhu’s autopsy report. The perpetrators have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code and the Forest Act, including murder and illegal confinement.

The autopsy report of Madhu has revealed that the victim died of severe internal bleeding.

Madhu, who was attacked by the lynch mob in the forest near Palakkad on Thursday evening, later died at a police station, after suffering severe injuries to his head, ribs and chest.

Rahul condemns

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the lynching and said people must guard against growing intolerance in society and speak out against such acts of mindless violence. “I am deeply disturbed by the savage and cruel lynching of a tribal in Kerala yesterday (Thursday), captured on camera,” Gandhi wrote in Twitter. “We must guard against growing intolerance in our society and speak out in one voice to condemn these acts of mindless violence,” he added.