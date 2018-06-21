15-year-old beaten to death in UP’s Ballia over a cricket match

Ballia (UP): A 15-year-old boy was beaten to death while four others were injured in Bheekhpur village here after a tiff over a cricket match, police said today.

There was a tiff between the youth of Bheekhpur and Sripur villages over a cricket match about a month ago which was resolved after seniors intervened. However, Dharmendra alias Bhola of Sripur was severely beaten up by the rival group yesterday, police station in-charge Satyendra Rai said.

Dharmendra received serious injuries and four others who rushed to his rescue were also beaten up, the SO said, adding that he succumbed while being rushed to Varanasi hospital. An FIR has been lodged against seven persons and two of them have been arrested, the SO said.

The incident has led to tension in the area and additional police has been deployed as a precautionary measure.