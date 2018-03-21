15-day parole for VK Sasikala after husband Natarajan dies

Chennai : M Natarajan, a key unofficial power centre and political lobbyist in Tamil Nadu, better known as the husband of V K Sasikala, the jailed aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, died at a private hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 75. In October last year, he had undergone a liver and kidney transplant when allegations were levelled that his family had got the brain-dead donor airlifted out of Thanjavur to Chennai to ensure that he got the organs.

Following his death, Sasikala was granted 15-day parole and she came out of the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru and headed to Thanjavur in central Tamil Nadu where Natarajan’s body was taken to his native village.

Natarajan, who had participated in the anti-Hindu agitation along with thousands of youth in the 1960s, had eventually joined government service in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. His marriage with Sasikala was presided over by DMK leader M Karunanidhi with the latter handing over the mangalsutra to him. However, in the early 1980s when he was posted as Public Relations Officer in Cuddalore district in north Tamil Nadu, he came into contact with Jayalalithaa who was then being initiated into the AIADMK by its founder M G Ramachandran. Natarajan’s wife Sasikala, who ran a video rental shop, videographed Jayalalithaa’s public meeting and instantly became closer to the actress-turned-politician.

Within no time, Natarajan and Sasikala, who did not have children, moved in Jayalalithaa’s posh bungalow in Poes Garden in Chennai. In the days after MGR’s death, when Jayalalithaa unable to withstand the humiliation of being pushed from his cortege was toying with the idea of quitting politics, it was Natarajan and Sasikala who gave her emotional support. Natarajan, who was good at liaising with politicians, pooled in support for her and ensure she took over the AIADMK leadership.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, Natarajan had recalled this and said likewise her successor would be chosen. However, his political acumen waned with age and the two choices he and Sasikala made – Panneerselvam and Palaniswami both rebelled against the family and have since joined hands to rule Tamil Nadu.