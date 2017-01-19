15 children killed as school bus collides with truck in Etah

Etah: At least 15 children killed, some others injured as school bus collides with lorry in UP’s Etah district, said UP Police.

IPS officer of UP, Javeed tweeted, Tragic road accident in Aliganj Etah. Over 15 school kids feared dead. Rescue of injured ongoing.

Tragic road accident in Aliganj Etah. Over 15 school kids feared dead. Rescue of injured ongoing.

— Javeed (@javeeddgpup) January 19, 2017



ANI tweeted, School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died: UP DGP on Etah accident

School was open against the order of district admin to close schools due to cold. More than 2 dozen children died: UP DGP on Etah accident — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2017



Resue operation is on