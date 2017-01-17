New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, grandson of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and the party’s national secretary Shrikant Sharma are among the 149 candidates whose names the BJP announced today for the state assembly polls. Most of the seats will go to the polls in the first two phases on February 11 and 15. Vajpayee has been fielded from Meerut, from where he is the sitting MLA, Singh’s grandson Sandeep Singh and Sharma will make their maiden entry in electoral fray from Atrauli and Mathura respectively.
149 from BJP in fray for UP polls
