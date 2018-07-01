NEW ECONOMIC ADVISER BY AUG 1?

New Delhi : The Finance Ministry on Saturday advertised that it is looking for a new Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) in lieu of the resignation of Dr Arvind Subramanian to return to the United States.

With the salary offer of Rs 2.25 lakh per month, the advertisement seeks applications latest by July 20, with a rider that one selected will have to assume charge on August 1. It doesn’t state the time to be taken to select one from the applicants while wanting one to join on August 1.

Anyone aspiring for the job should be gainfully employed and cannot be expected to be available on the call to relinquish the present job and join so fast unless the offer is cut for someone who is unemployed whom the government want to engage.

Subramanian, who quit due to his family commitments back in the United States, had joined the post in October 2014 and he had completed his three-year stint last October but continued in the post at the instance of then finance minister Arun Jaitley. He had taken over from Raghuram Rajan on the latter moving to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the Governor.

Anyone filling his vacancy must be aware that his advice on the economic matters may no matter for the government as was the experience of Subramanian who was not consulted before demonetisation and whose views on GST rates were just brushed aside.