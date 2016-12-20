`11 crore cash seized in Andhra, Telangana

HYDERABAD: Income Tax authorities have conducted 12 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after demonetisation was announced last month and a total of 30 searches to date since April 1 this year have been carried out. They seized Rs 22 crore of cash, out of which Rs 11 crore was post-demonetisation, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) Neena Nigam told reporters here on Monday. She said Rs 280 crore of unaccounted income (in all forms) has been detected post-demonetisation whereas Rs 1.90 crore has been seized in new currency notes. —PTI