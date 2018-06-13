10 killed in lightning strike incidents in WB

New Delhi : At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in incidents of lightning strike in West Bengal with heavy monsoon rains triggering floods in Mizoram, even as heat wave conditions prevailed in north India.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast light to moderate rains in some parts of northern India.

In West Bengal, four persons were killed in lightning strikes in Bankura district, three in Hooghly district, while one death each was reported from West Midnapore, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts, officials said.

Squally winds very likely along and off Goa­, Karnataka, ­Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Sea condition is likely to remain rough to very rough over these areas.