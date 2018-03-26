Free Press Journal
10 ex-JDS leaders join Congress in Karnataka

10 ex-JDS leaders join Congress in Karnataka

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 26, 2018 12:15 am
MYSURE: Ten Janata Dal Secular (JD-S) members, including seven former MLAs, on Sunday joined the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka.

The leaders – BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, MC Nanaiah, N Chaluvarayaswamy, R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, HC Balakrishna, Bheema Naik, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, Iqbal Ansari, Sarovar Srinivas and B. Ramakrishna – joined the party during party chief Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Mysuru, party leaders said.

“Ten JD-S leaders joined Congress in the presence of the party President Rahul Gandhi,” tweeted Congress’ state unit president G Parameshwara.


Of the 10 leaders, the seven members of the assembly had quit JD-S and tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker KB Koliwad on Saturday.

