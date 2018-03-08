‘1 in 3 Indian women receive offensive calls, SMS’

New Delhi : One in every three or 36 per cent of women in India receive sexual and inappropriate calls or SMS’ at least once a week, a survey has found.

Conducted by communication app Truecaller, the survey titled “Understanding the Impact of Harassment and Spam Calls on Women”, showed that 78 per cent of women receive harassment calls with inappropriate and sexual content, while 82 per cent receive unsolicited videos and pictures with inappropriate and sexual content at least once a week.

On average, 50 per cent of these calls and texts were anonymous, 11 per cent were made by stalkers, and 3 per cent were from a person known to them.

Overall, women in India report 18 per cent more unwanted calls than men do, an increase of 5 per cent from 13 per cent last year, Truecaller said in a statement on Wednesday.

The survey looks into the state of harassment calls made to women, what steps they can take to prevent them, and how big of problem they are, encouraging women facing harassment and spam to ‘Call It Out’, it added.

Nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of the women were found to have taken measures against these calls.