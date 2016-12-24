`1 crore deposited in many MP, Chhattisgarh accounts

Bhopal : A large number of account holders in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have deposited Rs 1 crore or more since the November 8 demonetisation of high-value currency notes, an Incomes-Tax Department official said on Friday.

The depositors could include politicians and government officials, he said.

After note ban, like many other states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also saw account holders depositing huge amounts scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The I-T Department has detected around 400 such accounts with Rs 1 crore or more deposits.

Abrar Ahmad, Principal Chief I-T Commissioner – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, confirmed to media persons on Thursday that they have detected such accounts and notices are being sent to the account holders.