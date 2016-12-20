GURUGRAM: The police have seized nearly Rs 1.60 crore, mostly in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, in over a fortnight in Gurugram in Haryana, official statistics show. But only one FIR (First Information Report) has been registered so far and no arrest has been made. It was on November 28, a full 20 days after demonetisation, that police started a drive against people hoarding illegal cash in Gurugram. Of the total seized so far, Rs 95 lakh is in new notes and Rs 64 lakh in scrapped currency. The last recovery was made from two persons on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway on December 16. —IANS
`1.6 crore seized in a fortnight in Gurugram
— By IANS | Dec 20, 2016 08:25 am
Tagged with: delhi haryana jaipur official statistics show
