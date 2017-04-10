Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Those in corporate and high end business may get some good deals today even those in real estate business will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be fine today.

Taurus:- Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Gemini:- It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, do what feels right, not what you think should be done.

Cancer:- Talkative nature of yours is going to handle to business deals. In job you will be successfully completing your assignments in time. Students have to practical.

Leo:- If you increase your stamina by regular exercise then you will be able to do more work as in future you will be getting too many projects. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Virgo:- There are chances of major losses in business today so be careful while taking any important decision. In job your enemies will be searching for your mistakes to put you in trouble.

Libra:- You will realize the importance of being fit and work round the clock to remain robust! Balanced diet and adequate sleep can keep you in the pink of your health.

Scorpio:- Senior citizen or old age people who are having health problems will get well. Misunder-standing with colleagues will get over after office hours. Storm in a cup of tea is likely today.

Sagittarius:- Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear. You have to be particular while making any financial decision for your business or at work place. Take care of health.

Capricorn:- You are filled with confidence and security in your abilities and assets and enjoy the stability. This is good time for embarking on new ventures. Short travel plans can be made.

Aquarius:- You’ll know how to cheer up a rather dull evening party as well as communicate your enthusiasm to your work team. Stars promise you very easy contacts & complicities which you’ll appreciate particularly.

Pisces:- You can make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure. Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status. Travelling with family will help you to get closer to their heart.