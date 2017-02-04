Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Today is likely to be an adventurous day. You will find that you happily bounce from one subject to next. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve. Today patience and confidence will be rewarded.

Taurus:- Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Additional opportunities at work may add more responsibilities. Tensions will disturb your mind.

Gemini:– With your smile and charm you can make your children stand on the line drawn by you. Today will certainly be happy times spent in beautiful surroundings.

Cancer:- Health may need attention and therapies, yoga or meditation will prove effective. It is possible that you might feel restless and dissatisfied today and this could spill into your relationship.

Leo:- You will be religious-minded and will perform some pious deeds for which your social popularity will increase. Your family-life will be blissful and you will be mentally at peace.

Virgo:- You will have no option today but to follow your boss’s orders and tackle the pressure somehow. Tight deadlines, extra working hours and peer pressure will definitely keep you on your toes.

Libra:- Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future plans. There will opportunity opening soon to you in sports and acting sector so be prepare for it.

Scorpio:- If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks in time. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.

Sagittarius:- Excess of work pressure and also not able to give much time to domestic problems will increase your stress level. There might be loss in business. Travel plans will be hectic.

Capricorn:– You will be working extra hard and most of you will travel away from home in connection with work or business. There is possibility of signing new business deals today.

Aquarius:- Today there might be some late night parties but you have to take proper care of health avoid excess of food or drinks. Minor disagreements will be there at work place today.

Pisces:- If you haven’t been laying any groundwork whatsoever, it doesn’t matter much. Luck is with you; you are likely to see benefits to home, family, property, and domestic comfort matters.