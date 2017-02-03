Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– You’ll be well protected and should be able to bring your most ambitious projects to a successful conclusion. You’ll be endowed with energy, determination, strength of character and perseverance.

Taurus:- You may have to spend some money for an important task or function in the family. You will not be able to avoid this expense.

Gemini:– Some moments of life are hard to forget like this only your ability of completing your tasks as per commitment will also be in the memories of your seniors.

Cancer:- Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains. Don’t lose your head overdo it. You will build friendly relationship with opposite sex. Consistency in sports will gain you fame.

Leo:- You will in spotlight in social and political sector. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea. Those in film sector will get chance for new break. Recovery of debt is likely.

Virgo:– You will be back to work and achievements with definite bang. You will get much liked people under you to work on projects that will increase your confidence.

Libra:– You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position and explore every investment opportunity. Freelancing, consulting will fulfil both your creative and material needs.

Scorpio:– You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions. Still there is time to widen all your business or put all your money for growth of your company so wait, don’t be in a hurry.

Sagittarius:- You are generous, determined independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. There will be a happy family life.

Capricorn:- A somewhat dull days is in the offing for you on the business front. Repeat orders from regular customers are to help you maintain money inflow. Follow a strict quality control system to maintain your goodwill about products/services you offer.

Aquarius:- Dashing and exciting as your actions may be you are easily distracted. Those fond of reading writing and lecturing will find ample time. Journalists have an exciting day today.

Pisces:- You have to take precaution while handling field work today. There might some accident or injuries likely today. There will be storm in a cup of tea with your life partner or spouse.