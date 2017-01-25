Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– You may suffer disappointment in love during your lifetime you attract influential friends. Students are going to perform well today. Today is the time to reap the success. Stay in the good books of bosses.

Taurus:- Your importance at your work place is going to increase. If any important decision, work, cases has to be settled out today only. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Gemini:- You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in stock market will be profitable today.

Cancer:– You will have many and unusual companions. You are very civic minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups & societies.

Leo:- Travelling with family or friends is likely. You are self-confident and ambitious. Today you will enjoy with your family dear ones. New ideas can be achievable.

Virgo:- You like to help out needy people to let them come out of their problems at that time you never look you really like or dislike them.

Libra:– You are moving ahead with intensisty. There is smouldering passion, too eagerly awaiting you and you are not one to dither when the right opportunity presents itself. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio:- This is a time of love and reconciliation. You are thinking it in a positive way and notice that you are connecting with people who are doing the same thing. Unexpected gains are likely.

Sagittarius:- Your love could be affected. Documents and important papers need careful handling at work place. There will be some up’s and down’s in business for time being.

Capricorn:- You will be having a way more positive mindset now, try and channel it in the useful directions. Seek expert advice from seniors and mentors at work.

Aquarius:– Your openhearted spirit makes you a beacon of compassion in a harried, hurried time. Those who are already in relationship it is time to seal and sign for long-term commitment with your partner.

Pisces:– Improvement in domestic sector will be there. You might gain some profits through your current business. There will be opportunities for change of job but an experienced advice is advisable before change.