Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- People in medical sector will have rise in income. Some stability will be there in business. You can expect some good news at workplace.

Taurus:- You will be riding your business projects or job work as riding a horse but keep in mind not to exceed speed as you may fall down. Travelling is likely today. Life partner will give happiness.

Gemini:- Your lawful thoughts will impress your seniors at your work place. Food and Travel industry will be profitable. You may find a good partner or friend which will guide you to solve any family matters.

Cancer:– Chances are that a wrong decision in hurry or a major loss could result. . Professional pressures increases and demand more attention. Good food and drink keep your happy.

Leo:– You are not attracted to good looking opposite sex. Rather you love having conversations with opposite sex. If you think positive today you can cross any hurdles.

Virgo:– Some people take time to catch up with your ideas and intelligence you have to keep patience so that your temper will not rise. New businesses proposals will be coming later on so don’t get depressed.

Libra:– Today new financial agreements need to be studied in detail. Try to clear up any misconceptions. Legal issues could be resolved soon. There will be some difficulties at work place and in business.

Scorpio:– Injuries and wounds are on the card, so be careful especially while driving. Expenditure on secret activities is possible. There would not be any shortcut to success.

Sagittarius:- Those dealing with real estate trading or intending to buy or sell their own properties must be very cautious about all kind of documentation. Avoid junk food as health will be troublesome.

Capricorn:– Argument will increase more problems at your work place today. Control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions to yourself like a diplomat.

Aquarius:– You will be thinking of buying a new vehicle for business purpose. A strong advice is to consult experienced person in your sector before taking any major decision in profession.

Pisces:– Investment will be a good idea then trading today. Students will get success in their exams. Those in agriculture sector will get some unexpected gains. Romantic relationship with your partner is likely