Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- There could be health issues which need attention and wild mood swings too. You might get confused as too much work pressure will be there at work place. Avoid outside food.

Taurus:- There are obstacles and potholes but you have the stamina and strength to move ahead. You may step on few toes in the process but you also manage to quell any untoward incident and defuse difficult situation before it blows up.

Gemini:- You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing, any creative pursuit, could interest and inspire you. Family members will help you to solve domestic problems.

Cancer:- You are never one to take life lightly, but this is time the undertones are even more serious. You are filled with empathy and understand people as they really are.

Leo:- Victory over enemies. Now is the time to take up challenges. There will be increase in power and prestige. Students will have success in examinations. Make time for friends and life partners too.

Virgo:- Your love could be affected. Documents and important papers need careful handling at work place. There will be some up’s and down’s in business for time being.

Libra:- Cash flow problems could arise if you spend indiscriminately. Spending time with your beloved and your children will provide pleasurable moments and divert your mind from any action which you may repent later.

Scorpio:- You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your own luck by leading in the right place at right time.

Sagittarius:- Stressful situations on the work and personal fronts need to be handled objectively. Explain your feelings but don’t overreact and lose your temper. Hasty financial decisions could lead to disappointments.

Capricorn:- You will find ways to improve your financial security. Students will make progress towards their goals. If you are planning to borrow new loans or debts you might have to face obstacles.

Aquarius:- Analyze information before acting on it. Effective management of money can help you enhance your security. Those in sports sector will have rise in fame.

Pisces:- You need to focus on what truly makes you happy and not disperse your energies in different directions. Happiness is your goal and you are taking the right steps in that direction.