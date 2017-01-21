Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige. Legal matters will get solution from friends.

Taurus:- You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Gemini:– Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love life meets with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals and even make plans for the successful completion of various projects.

Cancer:- Fortune will smile on you. You will be deeply religious and will enjoy good health. The positive energy that you infuse into your work will be appreciated.

Leo:- Do not give in to pressure; hold your ground until you have time to think things through with care. A person whom you have helped can bring you trouble. Be careful of getting in deeper to solve problems.

Virgo:- If you love someone, it is advisable for you to control your emotions as much as possible. There might be some delay in projects this will depress a bit. In business don’t lend too much money.

Libra:– Your health may be affected because of mental anxieties. You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies. You are inclined to sacrifice your money for the good of others and especially for family members.

Scorpio:- You have to consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects at your work place. Sometime you might be wrong, so don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.

Sagittarius:– You dislike any suggestions from others in your love affairs. You will never sacrifice. Legal issues may need attention. Focus on enhancing your financial security. Take care of health.

Capricorn:- Work pressures could leave you feeling physically and mentally drained today. Take care of your health. Don’t neglect your social and domestic commitments.

Aquarius:- Work pressures may raise this may lead to tensions and stress. Small quarrel with partner is likely. You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence.

Pisces:- General sense of indecisiveness will prevail due to lack of concentration and poor planning. Do not be in a haste to know the results of your hard-work.