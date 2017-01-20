Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– The works of creation and of new ideas that give interesting dividends today. Singles will find their dating relationship going to the next level but avoid commitments.

Taurus:- Your relations with your siblings will be more cordial. Co-operation from friends and relatives are also expected. Your health and working efficiency will be excellent.

Gemini:– Today new ideas will come in your mind. At work place and in friend circle people around will be impressed with your ability. If old projects fade away, it just leaves the landscape fresh for new adventures.

Cancer:– Those who are pursuing formal studies or are in the field of formal studies can count on for their recognition now. You now get things more comfortably and effortlessly than ever before.

Leo:- At work place your name might get highlighted for your new project. Those in retails business will have rise in income. Proper management is needed to carry out tough jobs.

Virgo:– Cutbacks in your personal spending may have to made, especially for taxes, funds, credits. Journeys will be fraught with problems and delays today. Take proper care of health.

Libra:– You will oppose certain things strongly at work place as they are not right and not as per your guidance and this could lead to conflicts with other colleagues or workers today.

Scorpio:– Those in medical and legal field will have good growth in their practices. You have to convince your seniors for accepting your proposals it might take time but you have to keep patience.

Sagittarius:- You will be able to see new alternatives at work for a good professional growth regarding your personal life, do not try to hide any personal matter from your partner, share everything.

Capricorn:- You are likely to establish or solidify a significant partnership. You’ll also make a lot of friends and find yourself negotiating with people. Shape yourself up as you’ll enjoy fame and popularity

Aquarius:- Close relationships may pass through a rough phase as you and your partner feel the urge for independence. Financial situation for today will get better as you may gain through speculation.

Pisces:- Minor disagreements will be there with your partner and this will disturb your mind and increase tension. You might spend money on unwanted things which you will realize in future.