Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

Taurus:– Partner shall rely largely on you and hence a better performance on your part is expected in this field. Some complications are expected in the love field which needs to be tackled diligently.

Gemini:– Plans will be not working as per your schedule. You have to take care of your belongings. It will be better if you avoid expressing your views on certain issues today while discussion with family members.

Cancer:– You may be in two minds about a situation as your information may be pointing you one way while your emotions may be telling you something else altogether. You will be more comfortable if you mull over all your options before making decisions.

Leo:- Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.

Virgo:– You work to improve spiritual plane by helping the underprivileged and needy. You might be spending lot of your time today with your children and your pets. Short Travel plans can be made.

Libra:- In job you trust your colleagues but sometimes in between them some of them try to pull you down so don’t express all your feelings with them. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio:– Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely.

Sagittarius:- Stressful situations on the work and personal fronts need to be handled objectively. Explain your feelings but don’t overreact and lose your temper. Hasty financial decisions could lead to disappointments.

Capricorn:- You will find ways to improve your financial security. Students will make progress towards their goals. If you are planning to borrow new loans or debts you might have to face obstacles.

Aquarius:– Analyze information before acting on it. Effective management of money can help you enhance your security. Those in sports sector will have rise in fame.

Pisces:– You need to focus on what truly makes you happy and not disperse your energies in different directions. Happiness is your goal and you are taking the right steps in that direction.