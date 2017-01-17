Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- You may suffer disappointment in love during your lifetime you attract influential friends. Students are going to perform well today. Today is the time to reap the success. Stay in the good books of bosses.

Taurus:- Your importance at your work place is going to increase. If any important decision, work, cases has to be settled out today only. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Gemini:- You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in stock market will be profitable today.

Cancer:– You will have many and unusual companions. You are very civic minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups & societies.

Leo:– With an impressive infusion of planets firing up your travel and education sector. You will enjoy a good health. There will be material gains and recognition from superiors nonetheless

Virgo:- Life in foreign countries will fascinate you and you may look for opportunity. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships. Keep your emotions under control to succeed.

Libra:- In any creative work you’re more inspired; do more; and make more. You seek & find more FUN and enjoy new ways to express yourself. You gain confidence; take risks; explore more; feel free & alive.

Scorpio:- Objective discussion will help you at work place and your love life. Today is favourable for trading in stock markets. Do not afraid to make a move. Old friends might meet you suddenly.

Sagittarius:- This is formidable phase in which you push ahead hard and true. You are all fired up to make inroad and are greeted with success in all you activities. Travel plans can be made with your family.

Capricorn:- The stability in business will be there. You will make good progress in political and social sector. You might spend money on unwanted things at the end of the day.

Aquarius:- Your popularity among your friends will soar. Today try to keep surfing matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Prospects in business and real estate look bright. Today learn to forgive and forget.

Pisces:– There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you the only concern today is your health you are found of eating some tasty foods but today avoid junk food.