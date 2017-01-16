Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- you are on the way towards finding success in your profession and you will be finding it today. Romantic relationship which got little disturbed in the past will be on track. This is the right time to discuss on issues to court cases.

Taurus:- You have the knock of cheering up everybody with your conversation. Today you want to speak of your feelings in a very straight forward way. Complete your tasks as early as possible.

Gemini:- Your health problem will put an hurdle today on your work. There will minor misunderstandings with your life partner. Travel plans will be hectic.

Cancer:- You will have money to spend on the luxuries of life. You may be looking at renovating your living space or may even be re-thinking a relationship. Invest in stocks.

Leo:- You have neglected your friends a bit, and you must multiply outings and leisure activities. You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups.

Virgo:- You are fond of entertain guest at home and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through stock market. Status in the society will shoot up.

Libra:- Your analytical abilities will help you to recover your losses you made in recent days. In business don’t postpone your important meetings as today is a successful today.

Scorpio:- You are not attracted to good looking opposite sex. Rather you love having conversations with opposite sex. If you think positive today you can cross any hurdles.

Sagittarius:- Do not give in to pressure; hold your ground until you have time to think things through with care. A person whom you have helped can bring you trouble. Be careful of getting in deeper to solve problems.

Capricorn:- You feel to express many your inner feelings to your partner and this is the right time that he/she will understand it. Your financial problems are going to vanish now.

Aquarius:- Your reputation may be at stake at workplace; to avoid pitfalls all you need to do is manage the entire scenario tactfully and diplomatically. Pay attention to the needs of your parents.

Pisces:- You may find yourself working hard, working out duties and responsibilities, and end up either earning name and fame or being punished for taking short cuts. Your work and profession is going to keep you quite involved.