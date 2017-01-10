Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- There will be changes in your interests and there will be new ideas and ingenuity at work. You are attracted to the mysterious and to deep secrets. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Taurus:- Property matters may get solved. You are sensitive and have feelings about your loved ones but it’s necessary to express it time to time. Work load will be less today.

Gemini:- You progress graph will move upwards now even you might get appreciation from your seniors today. Property matters have to discuss as early as possible. Travel is on the cards.

Cancer:– You think your ideas are right and has to be implemented quickly but today seniors are going to upset your mood. Minor disagreements are there today at work and home.

Leo:- There will be scope in politics and social sector for you and your communicating skills will be appreciated by your seniors. Those in sports and music sector will find a platform for their performance.

Virgo:– You will command immense respect at work place. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best today. Close friend can serve valuable sounding boards.

Libra:- There is heightened reputation at work, plus several other monetary perks. Your career graph soars. You will feel greatly blessed with the love and affection showered on you, the monetary rewards.

Scorpio:– You will be able to balance the discussion today at work place. Important meetings will be successful. Those looking for new job or changes in job have to grab the opportunity soon.

Sagittarius:- Try and curtail frivolous expenses. Today learn to combat your fears. You are not too worried about tomorrow. Be careful while working in kitchen. Students must concentrate on studies.

Capricorn:- Some of you may have to deal with legal matters which could require you to travel. Your partner displays and understanding and care and this motivates you to reciprocate.

Aquarius:– Your consistency might get tested today at work place as work pressure will be increasing. There is possibility that you might not find any help and you have to complete all the work alone.

Pisces:– Persistence work and dedication will help you to avoid or prevent any types of marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be very good though social life may throw some challenges especially with co-workers.