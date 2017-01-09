Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– Those in construction or real estate business will get new clients or contracts. There are opportunities around you but you need to grab it quickly now. Romance is in the air.

Taurus:– You have to show some maturity and seriousness while handling domestic problems otherwise it may turn big in the future. Promotions or rise in income are on the cards for some of them.

Gemini:– You will get well-deserved recognition and suitable awards rewards in your profession. Those in acting or in creative sector may get new ideas. Your talkative nature will help you to bring more business.

Cancer:– You will be able to put physical efforts more than intellectual effort at the work front. You may be busier than usual due to an increase in business related travel.

Leo:- Your daily routine schedule might get disturbed today. Minor conflicts with your spouse are likely. Doctors may get some challenging cases. Real estate business will have some difficulties.

Virgo:- Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Libra:- You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests. You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with of others as well as to imply itself with people in authority position

Scorpio:– You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Sagittarius:- A generally relaxed state of affairs gives you plenty of leeway in dealing with everyday concerns, so make the best of this congenial trend to do something special and show how much your really care.

Capricorn:– You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with their sheer will power and determination.

Aquarius:– You will feel that god is training you for higher and better things, in the times to come. You may have that unsettled feeling most of the time thanks to topsy-turvy career and relationships but life otherwise is moving according to plan so nothing to worry.

Pisces:- Trouble awaits you in the form of false reports. Your kids would demand your attention. – Lack of funds may add stress to your already uncertain situation.