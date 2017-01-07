Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Students studying for their computer, electronic and electrical engineering studies tend to well while scholars who are conducting research work will gain popularity.

Taurus:– Today is the time for consolidation. Travelling is going to make new contacts but health needs care as there might be too much of travelling. Invest in specific sectors as advice by analyst.

Gemini:- Dual core pc makes work faster but dual views or thinking delays work and today it is likely for some of you. Romantic relationship may go into some tense situation. Avoid junk food.

Cancer:- You are looking at providing comfort, security and protection for both yourself and loved ones. Issues related to court matters will get resolved today. Students will do well today.

Leo:- A birth of child in your friend’s family will bring joy. You will be in the pink of health. Journalist’s artists and those engaged in film industry will have an active day.

Virgo:– There could be a herald to a change in your career, or you would be given a new responsibility. You are dynamic and ready for change. Yoga, meditation and other spiritual strengthening will certainly help you today.

Libra:- A long drive with your companion will be interesting. Too much of shopping will empty your pockets. Be little flexible on your judgements in politics. Obstruction will be reducing now your proposals will have movements.

Scorpio:- You store impressions in your subconscious and then produce them at the opportune time. Be calm and things will fall in place. Your pleasing manners will be appreciated. Don’t create any prestige issue.

Sagittarius:– Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely.

Capricorn:– Repair of electronic and electrical equipment’s will need immediate attention to avoid future expenses. Always take a backup of files from your computer. Stamina & self-belief could dip today.

Aquarius:- Spend wisely, even when you are awed by something. Personally, this will be a time to remain open and accommodative in all relationships. Do not think of breaking up an alliance or friendship, just because you are feeling irritable.

Pisces:- you could experience a higher level of hurdles and possibility opposition to ideas and relationships. If married, ego with spouse could erupt. You should remain cautious about fever etc. Health & stamina could dip.