Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.

Taurus:- Your mind might be disturbed by some thoughts. Tension level will be high because of domestic reasons and this will not able to concentrate in your office work. Travel will be hectic.

Gemini:– Today strong words will bring strong reactions. You might accompany your parents or boss to a place of worship. Outing with family or with your partner is indicated in the evening

Cancer:– Don’t do any work falsely as you might find more litigation and problems to face in near future. Do not over push yourself or become tense work steadily. Avoid junk food.

Leo:– There will be good day for you as some entertainment or partying is likely with your loved ones or family members. Work pressure will get reduced and you will get time you built up more skills.

Virgo:– You may feel too many involvements exhaust you and wear you out. You might also feel little restless and temper may rise unnecessarily and will create misunderstandings with colleagues.

Libra:– By dedicated hard work if you can satisfy the hardcore taskmasters, then you can reap benefits; your rank, remuneration and popularity all will increase if you can change your attitude and work sincerely.

Scorpio:– Your work and new projects will both go beautifully well today. Those in publicity and communication related fields will give a good account of themselves. Romance is in the air.

Sagittarius:– Politicians will have command on their associates. Commitment can be fulfilled intima. Wedding bells are ringing for some. Musicians and singers will gain confidence.

Capricorn:- Your subordinates might go against your decision today so don’t be firm on any decision diplomacy will help you to reduce problems. While communicating with your relatives or friends control your temper.

Aquarius:- In your profession you can be able to complete your tasks in time. Today you will be in optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.

Pisces:- You must not be experimenting anything’s today at your work place to complete your assignments or projects they might be wrong. Small quarrels might occur at home.