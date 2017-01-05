Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries: Business projects have to certified norms otherwise problems may occur. Be cautious in legal matters. In job seniors will guide you. Your policies will get success in politics. Your leadership is going to give you fame.

Taurus: Generally you prefer to live safely. Today try to finish your work before afternoon. You should be reserved mind at the end of the day. Take care of health.

Gemini: You will be quite popular in college. But study hard in college. Don’t chat more with your friends and not to stay up till late hours today only. Your temper will get you in trouble. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Cancer: Your memory and particularity of completing any assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors in your profession. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered.

Leo: Money-wise there will be increase in family funds through a raise for you or your partner. People wanting to sell house will find the right buyer. Business related tensions will get vanished.

Virgo: you may have some difference of opinion with someone younger than you and the health of someone who you love may cause concern. Be cautious while on wheels today.

Libra: Career will progress well, while you will still experience heightened activity in career. It is time to take a vacation even if only for a day. Trading in stock market will be profitable.

Scorpio: Mercury’s influence will make you work over time, though, specifically if you have foreign assignments on your platter. Career professionals, otherwise, may rather have a stable time

Sagittarius: A litigation will end in your favour. Today advice from close associates will help you. Romantic relationship will be fine. Your parents need that extra care today.

Capricorn: Investment or trading in specific sector will be not beneficial more. Use of proper channel to approach higher authorities may gain you new business deals. Friends will be meeting today.

Aquarius: You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions is in the offing.

Pisces: If you can avoid battles of will, and keep your heart open, you could experience deep healing through a loving relationship. In general, you are flexible when it comes to your affections and agreeable to find the middle ground and make harmony.