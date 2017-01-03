Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– You are likely to be in happy and optimistic mood. Chance of romance with your life partner is likely. Your ability to take wise decisions will be appreciated.

Taurus:– Persistence work and dedication will help you to avoid or prevent any types of marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be very good though social life may throw some challenges especially with co-workers.

Gemini:– You will start dealing with people in high level and connections. There will be pace and harmony with partners and new associations will help you in your crusade.

Cancer:– Business ventures shall not materialize and expected pay hikes shall not pass through. Avoid unwanted speculative actions and hasty investment ideas.

Leo:– Health is a concern today. You might face problems at your work place and due to which your mind will be disturbed. Storm in a cup of tea with your partner is likely.

Virgo:- You may be troubled by some events and will want to get to the bottom of things. Certain family or personal issues will be in your mind. Disturbances in projects are likely today.

Libra:– personal projects will move to your satisfaction. You will need the mental strength as there will much to cope with. Money matters will get solution as unexpected gains are likely today.

Scorpio:- You have to be pre-planned to achieve your goals in time. In business and politics you can gain victory over your enemies. Expressing your feelings or emotions to your partner will be beneficial.

Sagittarius: – There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. Conferences held at a distance could provide opportunities for wielding more responsibility than usual.

Capricorn: – Political leaders indeed have a good time. You will gain special recognition in the people. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Aquarius: – Your focus is on work and money right now and you will have no time for the finer, softer emotions. Those in agriculture business will get chance to recover their losses.

Pisces: – Several concerns comes together today and will create some tension. Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect any big profits while trading in stock market.