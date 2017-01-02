Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Your mind will be active and remain alert. In the pursuits of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress. Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.

Taurus:- You should remain alert and careful as problems may appear in any or many areas of your life. Your state of health may deteriorate and you could also become emotionally disturbed.

Gemini: – You will be able to concentrate more on your work today so if possible complete your next day’s assignment today only. You can gains some profits through speculation.

Cancer: – An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.

Leo: – Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family. Financially, there could be tempting opportunities. Love at first sight is likely for some of them.

Virgo:- Today you may miss some good opportunity in business and this will depress you a bit. Journalist and those in defence must not get some hasty decision. You may lose your temper.

Libra: – You have great social skills and charm and you will manage to keep people of all kinds at ease. In business your pending projects will come to completion.

Scorpio: – you will enjoy good relationship with everyone at your work place. You will be respected for your meritorious deeds. Retailers will have a profitable.

Sagittarius: – There can be emotional surges, but people will use these in a positive manner to fuel a greater level of effort. Be careful and don’t get crazy as it could bring problems.

Capricorn: – This is the time for family bonding. You love your circle of friends and hate hurting anyone deliberately. There will be greater confidence and self belief while working on new projects today.

Aquarius: – Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. Any short tour with your family members is possible. In politics you will be able to conquer over your enemies.

Pisces: – Your health needs care. If possible postpone your travel plans and this may increase more stress and tension. Those in real estate and construction business have to take care of their assets.