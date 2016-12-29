Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries: Health will show signs of improvement. Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful. . Good news for the unemployed.

Taurus: Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family. Financially, there could be tempting opportunities. Love at first sight is likely for some of them.

Gemini: Discussion with your partner will help to make a start at resolving contentious issues. Creative approaches and opportunities for additional earning are on the cards.

Cancer: The areas that are most likely to be affected are home and romantic relationships. You will develop the taste for rich and delicious food. . Temper may create problems.

Leo: For business or work this period will be progressive and you will get success and profit with hard work. There will be an increase in your source of income.

Virgo: A stressful environment at work could result in fragile egos and flared tempers so be diplomatic and don’t get into pointless arguments. Be cautious while on wheels.

Libra: Students will do well today. You will be at your romantic best. There will be success at home and abroad. Go straight way. You may have to use your tact and charm to solve problems.

Scorpio: It is likely to be a hectic day. Minor disruption will delay your projects in business. Importance of your space in politics may get reduced as commitments from you will not get completed in time.

Sagittarius: Long-term projects could mean less profit and increased responsibilities. The stars help you to fulfil your aims successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally.

Capricorn: You will observe Love; family and social life can be somewhat disappointing today. You may undergo serious marital strain. Health may not to be too good today.

Aquarius: Organise your time efficiently so that you are able relax before you take up new assignments. Health will show signs of improvement. Today your judgement will not go wrong.

Pisces: Good gains from investments and speculation probable. Good tidings are expected from far off place. Children shall bring joy. Take chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.