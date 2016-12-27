Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- You may be enthusiastic about certain developments at your work place. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors. You will get a new chance to prove yourself in politics and sports.

Taurus:- Misunderstanding will be there at work place; even you might feel disappointed as your ideas may be not getting that much importance from seniors. Avoid quarrels today at home.

Gemini:– Your family and their future and welfare concern you deeply. Your need to provide happiness for loved ones will be strongly felt. You have to well-balanced your diet to avoid health problems.

Cancer:– Arguments will not solve matters at work place but it may even make it more complicated. Today any decision in haste will turn wrong. Avoid driving a vehicle today.

Leo:– You have a tendency to uplift your children’s mentally and socially. It is a time to read carefully think before you speak. You will be more than busy at work place. The give and take equation prevails there too.

Virgo:– All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. The money situation will ease of course but still need careful handling and planning, Luck and pleasure come to you once again.

Libra:– Librans usually prefers to work to association with another. Health of an elder member may need attention. Legal matters must be handled tactfully.

Scorpio:– Your nature is energetic forceful aggressive and independent. Domestic matters require keen attention. Trust your logic over your desires. You direct your energy into constructive productive channels.

Sagittarius:– You will make better understanding in between you and your lover/beloved. With your diligence and hard work, you will pave way to success. Travelling in job is there.

Capricorn:– You will be quite popular in college. But study hard in college. Don’t chat more with your friends and not to stay up till late hours today only. Your temper will get you in trouble. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Aquarius:- Short tour with your loved ones will increase your vibrancy. Sportsperson musicians don’t take shortcuts.

Doctors Advocates and Managers may have to face some critical issues in their field. Don’t interfere in settling squabble of others.

Pisces:- Today is good for students who are looking for higher education. A change of vehicle or residence is likely for some. Keep your employees happy. So your pleasing manners will be appreciated.