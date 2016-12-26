Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Business meetings discussions will keep you engaged today. At evening you will be turning your attention to your most personal relationships. Those in the call center will do well.

Taurus:- Your imaginative qualities make romance colorful always. You have to manage your love affair and domestic issues today. All your insecurities and personal complexes worries will diminish slowly.

Gemini:- Today minor health problems will worry you. Avoid bad company. You must learn to control you temper. You should listen to others too no matter how brilliant you won performance.

Cancer:- Cancerian love travelling attraction to the mother and also home. There is some ability for acting also today you are fascinated by new ideas. There will be social success…

Leo:- You will share a very good rapport with seniors and supervisors. You will get full co-operation from superiors or people in responsible or influential positions. A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Virgo:- Virgo people who are feeling a little restless and bored should be gratified to find that job routines are being changed. New responsibilities will be delegated to you.

Libra:- Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business are likely.

Scorpio:- You tend to be very people oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood. Be careful while driving.

Sagittarius:- The students will have chances of getting success in exams of their desired fields & competitive exams for higher education. You will want to enjoy the life to the fullest.

Capricorn:- In politics and social activities don’t proclaim your plans others might take benefit of that. In business and job you know your responsibilities and will work accordingly.

Aquarius:- While you’ll be in the mood to spread your love and money around you may find it difficult keeping a lid on your feelings once your passions are aroused. Issues of trust that arise may have more to do with your own issues than those of others.

Pisces:- You scatter your energies and they don’t result in much. Money comes in through one hand and goes out with ease through the other. Be cautious while signing any deals today.