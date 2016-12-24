Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries: You have to follow the basics to get success in your projects. Wedding bells will ring for the singles among you. You will be adaptable and versatile. A short business trip is likely.

Taurus: You have a deep organic relationship with food; savoring exquisite delicacies and even cooking gives you considerable pleasure. Work pressure in job will get somewhat reduced today.

Gemini: If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. You need to understand your life partner to ensure you have a peaceful life.

Cancer: You should be particular in deals with unknown customers. Expectation of work from your junior staff may not get much fulfill today. Take care while on wheels.

Leo: Your health needs care. If possible postpone your travel plans and this may increase more stress and tension. Those in real estate and construction business have to take care of their assets.

Virgo: You will enjoy good health and your social status will increase. You will have name, fame and immense happiness and all your desires will be fulfilled.

Libra: The need to resolve tricky financial or intimate matters is strong, and energy is now excellent for objective analysis and for solutions. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Scorpio: Today romantic relationship may be tense. Try to keep your partner happy and understand his/her feelings. A newborn will bring joy and comfort. Try to stay in good books of seniors.

Sagittarius: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige. Legal matters will get solution from friends.

Capricorn: Work pressures could leave you feeling physically and mentally drained today. Take care of your health. Don’t neglect your social and domestic commitments.

Aquarius: Today your first instinct would be forget the entire episode by jumping into another relationship. You will be feeling alone but today you might find someone who may be your soul mate in future.

Pisces: several developments in your profession are likely. You like to involve in others emotions and sort out their issues with your ideas. Good publicity in politics and social activities is likely.