Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries: You are on the right track of success. There might be some chances of any change over in your job or opportunities of going abroad. Gather more and more information today. You will find it useful later.

Taurus: You could just be spending more time with children and having fun with them playing sports or starting a new hobby. Your decisions will get beneficial to your co-workers.

Gemini: Your colleagues will be comparing themselves with your status and this may give rise to jealousy around you. Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely.

Cancer: You struggle between wanting to do things alone and getting involved in group activities. There is profit to be made from any business. Outing with family is indicated.

Leo: You will give your all to improve things if your needs are increasing faster than your income. Some things will resurface: disputes, troubles or old debts. Travelling is likely today.

Virgo: You have that extra dose of intriguing charisma and charm around you which will increase your attraction power. Court matter issues will get solved with the help of friends or experienced person

Libra: Promote your skills tactfully especially with the people responsible for the advancement of your career. Some inventions from you will surprise your seniors but don’t disclose formulas.

Scorpio: There might be certain things which will not go your way at work place and this may put a pause on your excitement related to your projects. You have to be cautious while on wheels.

Sagittarius: There should be many opportunities to learn new skills. Conferences held at a distance could provide opportunities for wielding more responsibility than usual.

Capricorn: Romance will blossom, with your charismatic appeal to members of opposite sex. You can correct your wrong moves in politics and social sector and can bring them to right track today.

Aquarius: There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships, but you will successfully maintain a balance between your existing relationship and former ones.

Pisces: Domestic harmony is at threat. Acquisition of immovable property is foreseen. Care to be taken on health front. To overcome problems you are advised to offer prayers to lord Shiva.