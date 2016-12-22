Your Day By Nilikash P Pradhan

ARIES: Joy and pleasure can be found in your family connections and experiences and/or your home life. Your co-workers will get impress with your ideas and plans and will be supportive while expressing them to seniors.

TAURUS: You may come in contact of some political personalities but you will not be benefited by these acquaintances in a big way so it is better to not give more time to activities related to it.

GEMINI: You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors. At home also the atmosphere will be congenial as there will be feeling of affection and cooperation among the members.

CANCER: Spiritual practices will keep your spirit high. This will help you to accomplish success in all areas of life. You will enjoy good monetary benefits and increase in income.

LEO: You may have beentoo idealistic or dependent inthe past, and now you are having to discover that other people have failings and limits of a human kind and cannot offer you perfect, unconditional love all the time and forever.

VIRGO: You will widen friends circle and will become increasingly popular. More gains through friends are foreseen. Help and gains from people who live in faraway places or foreign associates are on the cards.

LIBRA: This is a fine time to relax and feel at home with the people who care for you. Beauty attracts you but refrain from getting involved in extremities of any form of pleasure.

SCORPIO: Money comes in also leaves your pockets in a hurry. There will be huge expectation from you by yourseniors or bossesso you have to be particular and even concentrate more on your recent projects.

SAGITTARIUS: You might be restless today at your work place and things may not turn your way. In sports and film sector you have to grab every chance you get; as opportunities will be less than expectation.

CAPRICORN: Try to appoint a two member committee to investigate matter at workplace. Be diplomatic today. Business and family problems will be solved. Romantic relationship with partner will be good.

AQUARIUS: Take care while travelling, theft, loot or loss of your belongings may come on the way. Carefully review the trend before making decisions in your professional life.

PISCES: Today in every sector you are looking at conquering new frontiers and no one dare tostand in the way. Your mind will be razor sharp and you will triumph over the opposition with shrewd, calculated moves.