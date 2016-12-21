Your day by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Today you will be optimistic but you will do well to while spending money. Those in the education sector will take proper decision. Minor health problem will worry you.

Taurus:– You might get disturbed at work place as things may not work as per your plans. You have to sacrifice some things to save your relationship with your partner in business.

Gemini:– If you concentrate more on your recent projects you can complete it before time and can also new contracts. Your seniors will appreciate your work and new job opportunities will be coming.

Cancer:– Several developments in your profession are likely. You like to involve in others emotions and sort out their issues with your ideas. Good publicity in politics and social activities is likely.

Leo:– You will find yourself engage in business meetings and not get much time for your life partner. In politics and sports you can overtake others as opportunities are going to come.

Virgo:- Social engagements will keep you busy. The day should progress smoothly. Spend quality time your partner. Today is not the best time to reschedule any activity.

Libra:- As Librans are peace loving and idealistic people to a great extent, they would attract people towards themselves by their easy-going, sociable and civilized qualities.

Scorpio:- There will be gains through speculation. Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you the only concern today is your health you are found of eating some tasty foods but today avoid junk food.

Sagittarius:– You must complete your important work as early as possible today. Your diplomatic behaviour will avoid clashes in politics. In sports your performance will surprise everyone.

Capricorn:– Be willing to share the credit with colleagues, this will prompt them to put in their best and you will have valuable allies in your corner if you run into opposition.

Aquarius:- You will be enthused about work and your positive attitude and ability to get things done will be noticed by those who matter. Those in politics will be slowly turning their picture into colours.

Pisces:– You will get disturbed by behavior of colleagues or subordinates at work place with you. You might feel very lonely and upset today. Maintain good diet otherwise it will affect your health.