Your Day By Nilikash P Pradhan

ARIES: Victory is on the cards to majority of the natives. You will initiate steps to start new business ventures. On career front, you will be blessed with position with power and authority.

TAURUS: Your leadership is going to give you fame. Be little flexible on your judgments in politics. Obstruction will be reducing now your proposals will have movements.

GEMINI: Past misunderstandings will get over today. You will get a chance to convince your clients about your work and business. Express your feelings with your life partner. Travelling is likely today.

CANCER: Small injuries are likely take care. Obstacles are going to come. Confusion in your mind will create mistakes while completing your work. You will likely to find a new interest in business and romance.

LEO: The trend is extremely favorable for starting new directions in life and finding fulfillment both on the professional and the personal front. On the financial front, you must remain level-headed and not be easily irritated.

VIRGO: You may feel stressed out, lazy, dull and try to dispel it by partying, entertainment, romance , hitting the high spots but avoid junk food as it may give trouble to your stomach.

LIBRA: You may find yourself working hard, working out duties and responsibilities, and end up either earning name and fame or being punished for taking short cuts. Your work and profession is going to keep you quite involved.

SCORPIO: You will find yourself little insecure at your work place, even work load will be more today. You have to keep a tab on your spending today as money might flow in wrong direction.

SAGITTARIUS: Most of your important works will be done unobstructed. You are likely to have a number of occupational changes but are best suited for public life, government and politics.

CAPRICORN: Job prospects can be excellent, if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new. It is possible that a promotion or pay raise will come your way quite unexpectedly.

AQUARIUS: You will be benefitted by your foreigntravel which will open the door of progress for you. You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with of others as well as to imply itself with people in authority position.

PISCES: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension free day at work place. It’s good time to go for short vacation with your family.