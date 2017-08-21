Your daily horoscope- 21 August by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Those in garments, jewellery business will see good profits. Information and knowledge about your profession is necessary to get good position in your sector.

Taurus:- Support from your associates will help to finalize your assignments. Those in construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations.

Gemini:- Your original ideas and your company will be appreciated. If you are single, you will go from one casual relationship to another. In sports and politics there is win win situation today.

Cancer:- You think and act big and are breaking new ground in a number of spheres, but don’t forget that even ordinary ties are important and need to be nourished. Take care of health.

Leo:- Health problems will bring hurdles in your work. Important appointments in business may get cancelled. Have to keep patience while solving any problems.

Virgo:- Lack of concentration and silly mistake might lose your marks in exams today. There will be tensions at work place. Court matters will get delayed. Be cautious in property deals.

Libra:- You will feel confident as your efforts are now giving you fruitful returns. Now everything might work out easily and as per your expectation. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Scorpio:- Your financial condition will get stable and there will be happiness at home too. In your profession you might have to take some tough decision you retain your position in the market.

Sagittarius:- You need all the support you can gather from friends, both at work & otherwise so that you boost up your energy & come across as a confident go-getter at the workplace.

Capricorn:- You have to be on your guard and to act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it boomerangs. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.

Aquarius:- Work will be hectic and challenging. Building a consensus will help you get through your tasks. Storm in a cup of tea with your spouse is likely today. Avoid junk food.

Pisces:- Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.