Your daily horoscope- 20 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Confidence level will increase. Subordinates will help you in new projects. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business are likely. Try to save money for future.

Taurus:- Confusion tension are there in business. To be successful in completing commitments you have to take efforts. Don’t relay on staff members. Be cautious while on wheels.

Gemini:- investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. Today is your day all your plans are going to work correctly. Many opportunities in business will come.

Cancer:– Sportsmen and film stars will get good opportunities which can change their lifestyle. Court matters can be resolved. There can be minor adjustments in married life.

Leo:- Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tensions about your married life will be creating a web in your mind.

Virgo:- Your ideas and energy need to focuses into positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Libra:- Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at work place and in business also. Doctor Nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Scorpio:– Focus on your today goals and try to complete it as early as possible because after evening planning will be not working your way. Minor conflict with your partner is likely.

Sagittarius:- You might get connected to old friends through some social function or gathering. You might go in your past and enjoy some of your happy moments today.

Capricorn:– You will feel that you stand to lose too much, both materially and emotionally. Disputes among the partners might disturb the Partnership Businesses.

Aquarius:- It is a not a good time for music, cinema and journeys as concentration might be divert and you may suffer due to a lack of mental peace.

Pisces:– Your actions and activities will become low profile and somewhat ineffective. Written and spoken words should be weighed carefully. Unnecessary travel should be avoided.