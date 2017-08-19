Your daily horoscope- 19 August by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– Ignore useless issues and just focus on real things to make it a great day. Health is wealth if you keep this in mind you can grab every opportunity in your life. Take care of your belongings.

Taurus:– Instability in relationships should not be allowed. Remember there is nothing that you can’t achieve provided you are ready to invest time and energy.

Gemini:- Business can be a bit overwhelming right now but you are ready for it and you know it cannot last very long so go with the flow. New deals are made now that bring in more cash.

Cancer:- Clarity of communication and of purpose will manifest in all interactions. Opinions, too! Your mind grows at the speed of light. Money isn’t gone. It’s potentiating.

Leo:- You know you’ve been pushing yourself too hard, not making enough time to breathe. Putting limits on social life might feel uncomfortable but will make you happy in the long run.

Virgo:- Money has a way of coming and going, and it may seem beyond your control, so surrender might be your best option. Another wave of cash will come just when you need it most.

Libra:– You will find that your aggression will rise and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. But things will be effective and progress will be good.

Scorpio:– The progress will be substandard and you might lose certain opportunities but remember this loss is temporary in nature. Eventually things will work out for you

Sagittarius:- You might get introduce to some special people and that will make your somewhat excited. Those in sports will be able to clinch victory for their team today.

Capricorn:- There will be stability in your dealings and business meetings will be fruitful. You live in a world of ideas and dreams, money, at best, fuels them.

Aquarius:- Combination of efforts and luck will find way to your problems. Students must keep away laziness if they want to get success in their exams. Trading is not advisable today.

Pisces:- Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will get popular.