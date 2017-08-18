Your daily horoscope- 18 August by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will get popular.

Taurus:– Some disagreements with your partner will disturb you. You have to keep a cool mind while handling projects in your profession. Investment in stock is right time but take advice of people.

Gemini:- Clarity of thought, incisiveness and focus are your best assets today. Building a consensus and showing a willingness to share credit will help you get the best out of your colleagues.

Cancer:- The right package will only get you so far in meetings; to make the right impact ensure that your information is well researched and readily available.

Leo:- You are impulsive and sensuous in your sex. A great deal of your energy is spent forming emotional relationship. If you think positive you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks.

Virgo:- If you take proper guidance from experienced person then you can achieve your goals in quick succession. Those in partnership business might get some good returns today.

Libra:- You have to convince more to get approval to your business proposal. Today you will be in demand at your work place as some important issues may not get solved without you.

Scorpio:– Long journeys may be undertaken. You concentrate many things at a time. The time is good to change most of opportunities are coming today. You may in two minds about a certain decision.

Sagittarius:– You may have a hard time getting others to adopt your ideas. Minor disagreements are likely to there with your partner. Don’t mix up domestic issues and business issues.

Capricorn:- Your openhearted spirit makes you a beacon of compa-ssion in a harried, hurried time. Those who are already in relationship it is time to seal and sign for long-term commitment with your partner.

Aquarius:- This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business and save them for your future. You will get new contracts if you are dealing in government related works.

Pisces:– You have to leave no stone unturned if you want to impress your boss in your work at work place. Health problems will bring hurdles but you have to conquer them.