Your daily horoscope- 17 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– You will get new opportunity to grow your business in new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend some moment with your partner.

Taurus:- Students have to take more efforts to get success; Lack of concentration might dampen their progress. Morning relaxation might bring worries in the evening so work in time.

Gemini:- Your successes are attracting the right attention. New career opportunities will be coming for some of you. Pending property matters could move forward.

Cancer:- Your memory and particularity of completing any assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors in your profession. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered.

Leo:- A surprise gain of wealth can also be expected, it can be through gambling or lottery also. Long term contracts will be beneficial then short term contracts.

Virgo:– Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.

Libra:– Today if you wish to get things done, you need to be diplomatic. There may be gains from share market. You may be tempted but take care. Don’t neglect your regular diet.

Scorpio:- You must relax and work from a calmer, internally quiet place. All desire is not loud and hyperactive. There will be family meetings or get-together. Romance is in the air.

Sagittarius:– If possible try to complete important assignments today only. You might think of spending evening with your life partner but may not get possible due to work load.

Capricorn:- Don’t make a spectacle of yourself. Experience is the best teacher. Your temper will get you in trouble. Co worker will be giving trouble.

Aquarius:- If you find your partner overbearing and annoying, say it. But, do not take your beloved for granted. Career-wise too you will need to be flexible.

Pieces:- Today may hay while the sun shine. Money doesn’t grow on trees. Today is a time to invest in the stock market. Love at first sight or sudden marriage is in the cards.