Your daily horoscope- 16 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– You may suffer from cold so it is advisable you avoid cold drinks ice-creams etc. There will be rise in your profit margin today. Those looking for new jobs have to search a lot to get it.

Taurus:– Family life will remain little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels. Minor health problems will delay your important tasks.

Gemini:– People in social sector may try to dominate you and bring hurdles in your projects, this will give rise to your temper and chances of clashes/ quarrels are likely.

Cancer:– Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Leo:– At work place don’t waste time in chatting or gossiping news on mobile; try to complete some work in advance. There will be progress in social and political sector. Romance is in the air.

Virgo:- Today will be ebb and flow in business Take e care at work place a leopard can’t change spots. Your health needs care. Ladies visit doctor at the earliest.

Libra:– You are sacrificing a lot for your loved ones and trying to keep them happy in all manners beside of that you are also being cautious of not hurting anyone feelings.

Scorpio:- Today will be a testing time Health will be troublesome. Love affairs may bloom but relations with partners should be taken care of. Take good care of elders in the family.

Sagittarius:- Some minor health concerns. Stomach and breathing ailments shall surface, but there would not be any major impact on life.

Capricorn:– engineers will do well. Your life partner will help you to come out of some problems and also cheer you up. Students can perform well in studies.

Aquarius:- Romantic relationships will be stable. This is not a right time to make any important decisions regarding your family issues. There is misunderstanding in business meetings.

Pisces:- Expert advice or opinion will help you to come out of difficult situation. There will be domestic happiness as you will meet elders and close relatives.